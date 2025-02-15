Fire destroys over 25 shops in Arunachal district, no casualty reported

Itanagar, Feb 15 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at Tenga Market in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district in the early hours of Saturday, reducing more than 25 shops to ashes, police said.

The fire erupted around 4 am, swiftly engulfing the market and causing property damage worth crores of rupees, Rupa police station Officer-in-Charge, sub-inspector Bharat Rai, said.

No casualty were reported in the fire, he added.

Upon receiving the alert, the Indian Army unit stationed at Tenga and district police rushed to the site, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby residential areas, Rai said.

Two fire tenders from Bomdila, the district headquarters, along with the Army's firefighting trucks, were deployed to contain the blaze, the police officer added.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, along with other district officials, arrived at the scene to oversee the firefighting operation.

The district administration has set up a relief camp at a local school in Tenga to provide shelter and support to the affected shop owners, an official said.

Meanwhile, a defence communique stated that the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army responded promptly upon receiving reports of the fire.

"With no time to lose, Army personnel rushed to the scene with firefighting trucks, battling the raging flames to protect lives and property. Their swift response and coordinated efforts not only contained the fire but also provided immediate humanitarian support to distressed residents," the statement said.

Highlighting the Army's role in civil-military cooperation, Guwahat-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said, "This courageous act is yet another testament to the seamless civil-military cooperation, where the Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people." The Army remains committed to national security, humanitarian assistance, and nation-building, reaffirming its dedication to serving the nation, the spokesman added. PTI UPL UPL RG