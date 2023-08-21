Fire destroys powerloom factory in Thane district; no casualty

Thane, Aug 21 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a powerloom factory in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Monday, a fire brigade official said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire official from Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said, adding the stock of raw material, finished goods and the machinery were completely destroyed.

The blaze erupted at around 3.15 am in the powerloom unit located in Khoni village on the outskirts of Bhiwandi town, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Local disaster cell representatives also reached the spot.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8.30 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added. PTI COR GK