Fire destroys scrap godown in Ambernath, no one hurt

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Thane district's Ambernath area in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 2am in the godown located in Bhuvapada, Kulgaon-Badlapur municipal council chief of fire services Bhagwat Sonawane said.

"Five fire engines from Anand Nagar, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur doused the blaze in an hour. The godown was gutted. The cause of the fire is being probed," he added. PTI COR BNM