Fire destroys scrap godown in Thane

Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) A scrap godown was completely destroyed after a fire broke out at the facility in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place in Walpada area of Bhiwandi township late Saturday night, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The fire broke out at 11.35 pm at the scrap godown in Parasnath compound, he said.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot after getting the information.

The blaze was brought under control by 9.30 am on Sunday, he said, adding that cooling operations were underway.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.