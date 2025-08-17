Fire destroys seven houses in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, gutting seven houses and partially damaging two others, an official report said on Sunday.

The fire broke out around midnight on Saturday at Lazu village.

Troops of the Assam Rifles, stationed at Lazu, were the first to respond. They rushed to the site, evacuated residents to safety, and deployed firefighting equipment to bring the blaze under control, an official report received here said.

Their swift and coordinated action ensured that no lives were lost and prevented the flames from spreading to the remaining houses in the village.

The villagers have expressed deep gratitude to the Assam Rifles, noting that their prompt intervention once again reflected the force's ethos of being the "Friends of the Northeast" and their commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Khonsa, the district headquarters, seven houses were completely gutted in the fire and two homes were partially damaged in the blaze. PTI UPL UPL RG