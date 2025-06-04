Fire destroys six scrap godowns in Thane

Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) Six scrap godowns were gutted after a fire broke out at a cluster of warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

No person was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted at 8.53 pm on Tuesday in a godown at the complex located at Chowdhari Compound on Khardi Road in Diva and quickly spread to five other warehouses, all owned by different persons, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, three fire engines were rushed to the spot. Personnel from Daighar police station and the regional disaster management cell also reached the site.

The fire was brought under control by 1.30 am on Wednesday, Tadvi said, adding that six godowns were completely gutted.

No harm was caused to any person, he said.

Cooling operations were on and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, the official said. PTI COR GK