Fire destroys three godowns in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) Three godowns were gutted in a fire that broke out in a market area in Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, an official said.

There were no reports of any injury in the incident that occurred at Siddhivinayak Market in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai at 10.18 am, the official said.

The blaze erupted in one of the godowns and quickly spread to the others. Two godowns storing wood and a cloth godown were gutted, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said firefighting teams from Kalamboli, Koparkhairani, and Thane, including specialized high-rise fire vehicles, were dispatched to the scene.

The official said the fire was brought under control in an operation that lasted more than four hours.

He said the cooling operations were still underway, and the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU