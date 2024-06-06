Fire due to AC short circuit in Noida high rise, none casualty

Noida, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in an apartment on the 17th floor of a high-rise tower in a group housing society in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that took place around 8 pm at Eldeco Aamantran society in Sector 119, they said.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the air conditioner in the flat and spread through its balcony," a police spokesperson said.

"The fire brigade was called in immediately and the blaze was brought under control completely," the official said.

Amid frequent fire incidents in ACs this summer season, the Noida Police had recently issued an advisory for the general public to prevent such incidents.

"Air conditioners should not be operated continuously. Instead, they should be switched off at regular intervals and regularly serviced to prevent overheating and subsequent fire risks," it added. PTI KIS MNK MNK