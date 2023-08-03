Fire due to leakage in IGL pipeline in Greater Noida, none hurt

Noida, Aug 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in Greater Noida on Thursday after leakage of gas from an IGL pipeline allegedly due to an unauthorised excavation at an open site, officials said. The fire was reported around 3 pm in the Beta 2 police station area and has been doused, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"After getting information, teams were immediately dispatched to the site and the blaze was brought under control," he said. "The fire broke out due to leakage in the IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) pipeline which happened because of unauthorised excavation at the site," the officer said. Choubey said no person was injured in the incident but a motorcycle got charred in the fire. He said officials of IGL also reached the site and the leakage has been fixed.