Fire engulfs five coaches of passenger train in Ahmednagar district; no casualties

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train were engulfed in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, Railway officials said.

The incident took place when the train was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district, they said.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, told PTI that no passenger was injured in the blaze which started at around 3 pm.

He said fire engines from Ahmednagar were called to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. PTI KK VT RSY