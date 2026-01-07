Fire engulfs footwear factory in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area in outernorth Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.
The fire quickly spread to all three floors of the factory, where shoes and slippers are manufactured. Several workers were present inside the unit at the time but they managed to flee, averting any casualties.
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 12.07 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Firefighting operations were underway to bring the blaze under control.