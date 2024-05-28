Fire engulfs forest area in Shimla

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a forest in Shimla’s Tutikandi area on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

The blaze started at around 11.30 am. It quickly spread throughout the forest and reached Bal Ashram of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment located on the outskirts of Shimla city, they said.

The fire tenders were able to control the fire around the ashram, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shimla (Rural) Aneesh Sharma confirmed the report and said efforts are being made to douse the blaze which will take one to two hours. PTI COR BPL NB NB