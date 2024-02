Thane, Feb 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a furniture manufacturing factory in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday night, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted in the factory located on Idgah Road at around 9 pm and efforts were on to douse the flames, they said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, said the officials. PTI COR RSY