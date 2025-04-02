Fire engulfs furniture shop, spreads to apartment building in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 3 women rescued

Pune, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire engulfed a furniture shop and quickly spread to an adjacent residential building from where three women were evacuated in Pimpri-Chinchwad township in Pune district on Wednesday, Fire Brigade officials said.

Eight to ten fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, they said.

The blaze, whose cause was not yet known, engulfed the furniture shop and then spread to a nearby residential building, necessitating a rescue operation, an official said.

"We rescued three women from the second floor of the residential building and rushed them to a civic-run hospital," he informed.

The fire was doused and cooling operation was underway to prevent any flare-ups, the official added. PTI SPK RSY