Fire engulfs godown in Mumbai; no one injured

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A major fire erupted at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla (West) area on Wednesday evening, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, they said.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire broke out in the warehouse, located in a slum, in Samata Nagar, Kurla (West), at around 5.45 pm.

As many as 12 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were engaged in dousing the flames, he said.

Multiple agencies, including police, ambulance service and local civic ward staff, were mobilized to tackle the situation, said the official. PTI KK RSY