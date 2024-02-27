Fire engulfs jute mill in Kolkata's Kadapara, no casualties reported

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a jute mill in the Kadapara area of the city on Tuesday morning ,which was brought under control after a almost five hours, fire department officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

The blaze engulfed all materials in the mill, they said.

Locals raised an alarm at 8.10 am after they saw black smoke emanating from the mill.

The firefighters responded immediately and pressed 10 fire tenders into service to bring the fire under control, an official said.

"The challenge was to contain the fire and ensure that it does not spread to the nearby congested areas since jute is highly inflammable," the official said.

The firefighters brought the fire under control at 1.20 pm. Four fire tenders remained at the spot to carry out cooling operations.

The cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation into the matter, he said.

The exact damage could not be ascertained immediately, the official added. PTI BSM RG SBN SBN