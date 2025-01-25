Fire engulfs over 20 vehicles in Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) More than 20 vehicles were gutted in a fire in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi early Saturday, an official said. No one was reported injured.

A report came at 4.10 am telling the fire department that a blaze engulfed 20-25 vehicles parked at a private property, he said.

"The parked vehicles belonged to the property owner's family members and friends. Firefighters were called to the scene immediately and they managed to bring the flames under control... A police crime team also inspected the site to assess the situation," said the officer.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. A case has been registered at New Usmanpur Police Station and an investigation is ongoing. PTI BM VN VN