Fire engulfs part of resort in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, no casualties: Police

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) Five luxury tents were gutted after a fire broke out in one of the tents at a resort near the Sam Sand Dunes in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, officials said on Friday.

No casualties were reported as tourists were attending a cultural programme about 50 metres away, they said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when a music and cultural program was underway on a stage set up in the middle of the resort.

"Flames suddenly erupted in one tent and spread rapidly to adjoining ones due to strong winds. Within minutes, five luxury tents were engulfed," the police said.

No one was present in the tents, according to officials.

Resort staff and tourists extinguished the blaze by throwing sand at it. It was brought under control after about 30 minutes.

Cultural programmes featuring Rajasthani folk singers and Kalbelia dancers are held in the evening hours in the resorts located in Sam.