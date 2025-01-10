Fire engulfs pharma unit in Himachal’s Baddi

Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) A fierce fire broke out at a unit of a pharmaceutical company in Himachal's Solan district in the early hours on Friday morning, officials said.

There was no loss of life in the fire as the unit of Smarth Life Sciences, Manakpur was not operational at night and no staff was present. However, it caused massive destruction and loss to the pharma company’s unit in Baddi, they said.

Fire tenders from Baddi, Nalagarh and Vardhman Textiles were rushed to the spot.

The fire which broke out at about 4 am spread fast and engulfed huge portions of the unit within a short time and clouds obscured the sky. It took several hours to douse the fire.

Officials said intensive efforts were made to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and the extent of the damage was being estimated, they added. PTI BPL SKY SKY