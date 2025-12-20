Fire engulfs plastic recycling unit in Kerala's Thalassery

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 20 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a plastic recycling unit in this northern district on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze triggered panic among residents, although no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire started around noon and quickly spread through a warehouse near Kandikkal Estate in Thalassery, where large quantities of plastic waste were stored, police said.

According to preliminary assessments, the fire originated inside the storage facility of the recycling unit.

The situation worsened due to the presence of cooking gas cylinders and other potential hazards inside the warehouse, raising fears of explosions.

Firefighters and authorities made urgent efforts to move the cylinders to safer locations to prevent further escalation, they added.

Fire and Rescue Service units from Thalassery, Mahe, and Panoor rushed to the scene and engaged in intensive efforts to bring the fire under control.

Officials said strong precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the flames do not spread to nearby houses and commercial establishments.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing, officials said. PTI COR LGK SSK