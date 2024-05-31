Fire engulfs several forest, urban areas in Jammu region

Jammu, May 31 (PTI) Fire engulfed several forest and urban areas in the Jammu region, devastating vast tracts of land, officials on Friday said.

The fire, which spread to Rajouri, Samba, Reasi and Udhampur districts, and urban parts of Jammu city, destroyed large areas of plantation and other forest wealth, they said. In Samba, the fire broke out in Chiladanga, Nund and Purandare areas, where both forest officials and local residents were working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, the officials said.

Udhampur has also been severely affected, with fire reported in the forest regions of Rakh, Nehra Nall, and Krimchi. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, they said.

Reasi district is grappling with multiple wildfires, intensifying concerns about forest fires throughout the region, the officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an extreme forest fire risk warning for the coming week as temperatures soar and the dry conditions persist.

Authorities are mobilizing resources, including drones, to combat the fires. However, the challenging terrain, coupled with high temperatures and dry conditions is making firefighting efforts particularly difficult, they said.

In the Nowshera Sub-division of Rajouri district, forest fires continue to cause significant damage. The dry weather and scorching temperatures are contributing to the severity of the fires, the officials said.

A forest officer highlighted the critical role of prevention, with five fire watchers deployed in each of the division's 11 blocks. She emphasized the human factor in the ignition of these fires and urged the public to steer clear of forest areas, especially avoiding the use of cigarettes and other potential fire sources.

In Jammu city, a minor incident occurred at the Government Medical College Hospital, where an old truck caught fire. The flames were quickly extinguished by fire service department tankers, the officials said.

Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire across the Jammu region continue, with the officials and locals working together to mitigate the damage, they said. PTI AB AS AS