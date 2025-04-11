Fire engulfs three floors of residential tower in Surat, 18 rescued

Surat, Apr 11(PTI) A fire broke out in a residential tower in Surat on Friday morning, after which 18 persons trapped on its terrace were rescued, an official said.

The fire started around 8 am on the seventh floor of the multi-storey Happy Excellencia building located in the city’s Vesu area and soon engulfed two more top floors, said Surat Mayor Daxesh Mavani.

“The Surat fire brigade helped residents to climb down the building. Eighteen persons, who were trapped on the terrace, were also rescued. The fire is under control. No one was injured in the incident,” said Mavani.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who lives opposite the building, rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

A rescued resident said many went to the terrace to save themselves from the smoke and flames.

“Due to thick smoke, it was impossible to climb down the stairs. Thus, we went to the terrace. Later, fire brigade personnel first doused the fire and then brought us down by wrapping wet towels around our faces,” said the resident.

Sanghavi said he was jogging in the garden when he saw the fire near his residence.

He said the fire brigade first helped 40 residents climb down the stairs before rescuing the others from the terrace.

“Many of the building residents are known to me. Nearly 50 fire brigade personnel and five firefighting vehicles reached the spot. They safely evacuated 18 persons who were trapped on the terrace. The fire brigade personnel did a commendable job,” added Sanghavi. PTI COR PJT NR