Dindigul (TN), Dec 12 (PTI) Fire engulfed a private hospital in this district on Thursday, with TV reports claiming atleast six people were killed in the incident.

Advertisment

However, there was no immediate official confirmation on the toll.

TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the building, with fire tenders pressed into service to put down the flames.

Further details are awaited. PTI SA SA ROH