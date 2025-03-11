Fire engulfs two floors of residential building near Mumbai; no report of injury

Thane, Mar 11 (PTI) A major fire engulfed top two floors of a 15-storey residential building in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday night, officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that erupted in the Riverdale Vista building located at Jhulelal Chowk in Godrej Hill Complex area of Kalyan west, they said.

"The fire broke out around 9 pm in a flat on the 14th floor and soon spread to the 15 floor due to strong winds," chief fire officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Namdev Chaudhary said.

After being alerted, the fire brigade team rushed to the site. Two fire engines were deployed and as the flames intensified, additional vehicles were called for assistance, he said.

The firefighters are currently engaged in an operation to contain and douse the flames, he added.

"It is yet to be confirmed whether all residents of the affected floors have safely evacuated," Chaudhary said.

Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial assessment by the fire brigade personnel suggests that a short circuit may have triggered it, he said. PTI COR NP