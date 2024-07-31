Fire erupts at building in Delhi's Kirtinagar, 10 rescued

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Ten people were evacuated from a residential building in Kirtinagar here on Wednesday after a fire broke out, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. "A call regarding a fire in a house was received at 8.40 am. Two fire tenders were pressed into service," a senior DFS officer said.

The officer further said that the flames spread to a few electric meters, electricity panel boards and two scooters.

"Our officers rescued 10 people safely from different floors. The house comprises of stilt parking and three floors," said the officer. PTI BM RPA