Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a five-storey building in south Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, an official from the fire department said.

The official said there were no reports of casualty in the blaze that erupted on the fourth floor of Marine Chambers in the Marine Lines area.

He said fire engines and an ambulance are at the scene, and efforts are underway to control the blaze.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA ARU