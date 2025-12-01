Fire erupts at commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties were reported, they said.

The blaze was reported at 12.30 pm at Lokshahi, a news channel office, in the building located on MIDC Central Road in Andheri (East), according to the officials.

The blaze was confined to the third floor of the commercial building, but the smoke clogged the entire structure, a civic official said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI KK GK