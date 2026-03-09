Fire erupts at confectionary firm’s plant in Kolkata, none hurt

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at a Kolkata-based confectionary firm’s plant in Anandpur area on Monday evening, officials said.

Three fire tenders managed to put out the flames after over an hour, they said.

The blaze erupted around 8.15 pm, and employees present inside the facility were promptly evacuated, fire brigade officials said.

There was no report of any injury in the incident. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit, they said.

In January, a devastating blaze at two warehouses storing fast food and other items in Nazirabad area of the city had claimed several lives. PTI SUS RBT