Fire erupts at cotton godown in Thane; no casualty reported

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI ) A major fire broke out at a cotton godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze was reported around 6 am at the godown located at Rahnal village in Bhiwandi town. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the warehouse.

Multiple fire engines from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and firefighting was currently underway, the civic body's disaster control cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.