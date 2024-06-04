Fire erupts at Ghaziabad restaurant due to suspected AC blast, none hurt

Ghaziabad, Jun 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a restaurant in a multi-storey building in Ghaziabad late on Monday with officials saying the blaze was triggered by a blast in an air conditioning unit.

There were no casualties in the fire that broke out at the Moti Mahal restaurant building in the Shyam Park Extension locality under the Sahibabad police station area, an official said.

"The Ghaziabad fire station received information at 11.32 pm about the fire at the Moti Mahal restaurant building. We immediately rushed seven vehicles (water tenders) from a couple of fire stations to the spot. The fire had spread on the terrace of the building," Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said.

"Our firefighters started a relief operation at the site immediately and the fire was soon brought under control," Pal said, adding that no person suffered any injuries and no one was trapped in the building.

On the cause of the fire, he said a detailed inspection was being carried out but preliminary inquiries suggested that an "AC blast" led to the blaze.

Earlier, videos on social media showed huge flames erupting from the building and heavy smoke billowing into the night sky.

An "AC blast" generally refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning (AC) unit. Such incidents can occur due to various factors, often related to electrical or mechanical failures, according to officials. PTI KIS SZM