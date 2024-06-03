Fire erupts at industrial estate in Mumbai; none hurt

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A fire erupted at an industrial estate in the Lower Parel area of central Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out in a shop on the third floor of the Shah and Nahar industrial estate in Sun Mill compound around 1.15 pm, the official said.

There is no report of any injury to anyone, he said.

Four fire engines and other vehicles of the fire brigade are at the spot, and firefighting is underway, another official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade, Mumbai police, a 108 ambulance, BEST power wing, and the local civic ward staff were quickly mobilised at the spot, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited. PTI KK ARU