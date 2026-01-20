Fire erupts at industrial unit in Mumbai; 3 injured

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted at 10.20 am on the second floor of the unit located near a hospital at Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar (West), a civic official said.

At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused after nearly three hours of efforts, he said.

The official said that the fire gutted all the electric wiring and equipment, other material and furniture on the second floor of the industrial unit.

Initially, the civic authorities had said it was a three-storey building, but later informed that the structure comprised a basement and two stories above ground.

Three persons suffered burn injuries and were admitted to the trauma ward of the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital.

Among them, Riyazuddin (30) suffered around 60 per cent burns and was in a critical condition. Haddis Ali (51) sustained nearly 30 per cent burns and Valayat Ali (50) suffered 3 per cent burns, the official said.

All three persons took discharge from the hospital against medical advice, he added.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known. PTI KK GK