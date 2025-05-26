Fire erupts at Mumbai hotel; 35 people rescued, none hurt

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) At least 35 people, including a child, were rescued after a fire erupted at a hotel in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, a Fire Brigade official said.

No one was injured in the fire at the hotel located at Chakala in the western suburbs of Andheri (East), he said.

The official said 25 males, nine females and a child were rescued from Hotel Jyoti after the fire broke out there at around 3.20 am.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," he said, adding four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and flames were doused after more than two hours of efforts.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, the official added. PTI KK RSY