Fire erupts at pipe factory in MP's Dhar; no casualties

Dhar (MP), Jun 11 (PTI) A fire erupted at a plastic pipe manufacturing unit in an industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the factory of a PVC company in the Pithampur industrial area in the morning, an official said.

The firefighting operations lasted 10 hours, and the blaze was put out by 6 pm, Pithampur police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said.

The fire was so fierce that the flames and smoke could be seen 10 km away, he said.

"The fire erupted around 7 am, and workers arrived at the factory at 8 am. Hence, there was no loss of life," the official said.

At least 12 fire tenders from Pithampur, Dhar and Indore reached the spot and brought the blaze under control by 6 pm, he said.

As per a preliminary probe, the blaze was due to a short circuit, the official said, adding that the factory management has told the police that they are evaluating the losses and will submit a statement.