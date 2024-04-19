Fire erupts at plastic factory in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday afternoon, and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service, said an official with the district disaster management cell.

According to officials, smoke bellowed in the area, and the flames could be seen from a long distance.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said. PTI COR ARU