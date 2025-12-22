Fire erupts at private hospital in Mumbai; all patients safe

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private hospital in Mumbai's Grant Road area on Monday afternoon, prompting temporary evacuation of around 250 people, including patients, doctors and other staffers, officials said.

"No one was injured in the incident," a civic official said, adding the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The fire started in the CT-MRI scan unit of Bhatia Hospital at 1.35 pm, the official said.

As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was confined to electrical wiring and installations in the CT-MRI unit of the private medical facility.

As a precautionary measure, around 250 people, including patients, doctors and other staffers, were temporarily evacuated from the hospital premises, he added.

The blaze was extinguished by 3 pm, the official stated. PTI KK RSY