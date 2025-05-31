Fire erupts at scrapyard in Thane; no injuries

Thane, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the fire that erupted around 11 pm on Friday at Bablu Compound in the Shil area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The fire, which was confined to five godowns in the scrapyard, was put out by firefighters around 5.15 am on Saturday, he said.

Tadvi said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI COR NR