Fire erupts at slum in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A fire erupted in a row of huts in a slum cluster in the Govandi area in the eastern suburbs here on Saturday morning, civic officials said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that broke out around 10 am in New Gautam Nagar, they said.

Four fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were engaged in the firefighting operations, a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to four to five huts.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI KK ARU