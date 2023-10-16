Fire erupts at textile factory in Gujarat's Surat; none hurt

Surat, Oct 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a textile manufacturing unit in an industrial area of Gujarat's Surat city on Monday morning, a fire official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, it took the fire brigade nearly three hours to completely douse the flames that destroyed textile stock, machinery and some portion of the unit in the Pandesara industrial area, chief fire officer of Surat Basant Pareek said.

All the workers had come out of the premises soon after the blaze erupted, he said.

The fire and emergency control room of the Surat Municipal Corporation received a call around 9.40 am, the official said.

"We dispatched 15 fire tenders to douse the fire, which had engulfed a portion of the textile manufacturing unit in the Pandesara industrial area. It took nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident," Pareek said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will visit the site to collect samples to determine the cause of the fire, he added. PTI COR PJT ARU