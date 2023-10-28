Fire erupts at textile factory in Navi Mumbai; none hurt

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a textile manufacturing unit in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, an official from the fire brigade said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted at a factory in the Pawna MIDC area around 1.30 am, the official from the fire station said.

Nine fire engines and water tankers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and MIDC rushed to the spot and battled the blaze till around 8 am when it was brought under control, he said.

The cooling operations were underway, the official said, adding that the cause for the fire will be probed.

According to the district disaster management cell, the factory belonged to a company manufacturing textiles and further details were not immediately available. PTI COR ARU