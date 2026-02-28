Fire erupts at textile market complex in Surat; no casualties

Surat, Feb 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a textile market complex in Gujarat's Surat district on Saturday, destroying goods and materials in six shops on the premises, officials said.

There were no casualties in the blaze that erupted around 10 am at the Millennium-1 Textile Market, they said.

The blaze originated in a shop on the fourth floor of the complex and spread to five adjacent shops, an official said.

"Around 15-17 fire tenders were deployed at the scene. The blaze was brought under control, and cooling operations are underway," said Harish Gadhavi, divisional fire officer of Surat South West Zone.

Goods in affected textile shops were gutted in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Officials suspect that an electrical malfunction in the air conditioner of one of the shops must have caused the fire. PTI KVM ARU