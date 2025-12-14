Fire erupts at three warehouses in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Dec 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at three warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic in the industrial area, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze was reported at around 2.30 pm in three warehouses at Gayatri Nagar in Bhiwandi town, the officials said, adding it was not yet known what was stored there.

Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

"So far, there are no reports of anyone being injured," he said, adding that efforts were on to ensure the fire does not spread to adjoining structures.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a godown storing autorickshaws at Kalher in Bhiwandi town, officials said.

No casualties were reported, they said. PTI COR GK