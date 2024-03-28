Fire erupts in 8-storey commercial building in Mumbai; no one hurt

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in an eight-storey commercial building in Mumbai suburb of Malad on Thursday, but caused no injuries, officials said.

The blaze, reported at around 11.30 am, was extinguished at 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of efforts by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, they said, adding its cause was not immediately known.

The fire was confined to some shops on the fifth and sixth floors of the Central Plaza Complex located on Daftary Road in Malad (East), a civic official said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, he informed.

The two affected floors were completely smoke logged and hence, Fire Brigade personnel doused the flames using breathing apparatus, said the official and added that cooling operation was underway at the building. PTI KK NP RSY