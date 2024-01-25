Fire erupts in basement of commercial building in Mumbai; no injuries

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in the basement of a five-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Thursday, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted at Dheeraj Heritage on S V Road near Milan Subway in the western suburb around 5 pm, they said.

The official said that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was underway.

There is no report of injury to anyone due to the fire, a civic official said.

Besides the fire brigade, other agencies like the Mumbai police, Adani Power and local civic ward staff and an ambulance have also been mobilised to help in the firefighting operation, the official said.

Further details, including the cause behind the fire, are awaited. PTI KK NR