Fire erupts in commercial building in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a commercial building here on the busy Latouche Road in Kaiserbagh area Thursday morning. No casualties have so far been reported, officials said.

The fire broke out around 10 am in a commercial building that has shops and godowns, they said.

"No one is trapped inside as the fire erupted in the morning, Chief Fire Officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar told PTI.

He said that fire department teams are on the job and attempts are on to douse the fire.

Latouche Road, also known as Gautam Buddha Road, is a hub of commercial activities.