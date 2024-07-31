Fire erupts in commercial building in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jul 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a commercial building in Nagpur city on Wednesday, an official said.

There was no word so far on any casualty in the fire.

The blaze erupted in the building -- Ahuja Penmart -- located in the Itwari area of the city late in the afternoon, said the official from the fire department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The fire-hit building is surrounded by shops and other establishments.

The official said the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, was brought control.