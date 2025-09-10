Fire erupts in electric meter cabin of 5-storey building at Goregaon

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electric meter box of a five-storey building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Flames erupted in the electric meter box of Shalimar Building on S V Road at around 12.15 pm, and four fire engines and other vehicles of Mumbai Fire Brigade doused it after more than two hours of efforts.

A civic official said the municipal corporation's ward staff, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance, Adani Electricity and other agencies were mobilised following the incident.

The building has been constructed as part of a Slum Redevelopment Authority project. PTI KK KRK