Fire erupts in electric metre box on footpath in Mumbai

New Update
Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) An electric metre box installed on a footpath caught fire due to a short circuit in central Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.
A minor fire broke out in the metre box of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) installed on a footpath in Matunga in the afternoon, an official said.
He said fire brigade and police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
The King's Circle area gets waterlogged amid heavy rains, increasing the risk of short circuits and fire, the official said. PTI ZA ARU