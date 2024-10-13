Fire erupts in factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, no one injured

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Bawana industrial area here on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"We received a call regarding a fire in a factory at 9.20 am at Sector 3 in Bawana industrial area. A total of 16 fire tenders were pressed into service," said the official.

The DFS official said that the fire officials are still trying to douse the flames. No one has received any injuries in the fire, he said.

The official said they have also informed the police about the incident. PTI BM SKY SKY