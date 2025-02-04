Fire erupts in gynaecology ward of Una hospital, patients safe

Una(HP), Feb 4 (PTI) Fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the Una Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning, causing panic among the family members and staff, health officials said.

Hospital officials said all patients, their family and the staff were safe.

Over three dozen pregnant women, newborns and their family members were present the entire ward was filled with smoke due to a short circuit in the electrical control panel installed between two rooms of the ward.

Home Guard jawans and nursing staff posted at the hospital showed promptness and evacuated all patients safely and shifted them to another ward, they said.

Senior medical officer Dr Vikas Chauhan and other doctors also reached the spot for inspection. After this, the fire was controlled with the help of the fire department.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sanjay Mankotia said the fire caused by a short circuit has been brought under control. He said he has issued instructions to replace the damaged equipment immediately.

All the patients and their family members are safe in the incident, the senior medical officer said, adding that the fire incident underlines the need to investigate the power system of the hospital.